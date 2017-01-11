Greek Police Say Terror Group Behind Attack On Former PASOK

ATHENS – Greek police said they believe a terror group was behind an assault on the former PASOK headquarters in retaliation for the capture of a fugitive.

Shots were fired at the office of the Democratic Alignment, the regrouped version of the once-dominant Socialists who have fallen out of favor after supporting austerity measures allegedly antithetical to its principles.

Police investigating the attack, which injured an officer, said it was likely done by the Revolutionary Self-Defense urban guerrilla group, which struck the same offices in 2014 and has also hit foreign embassies in Athens, is probably behind the assault, the newspaper Kathimerini reported.

There had been no claim of responsibility for the attack by late Jan. 10 but police sources said it was done because of the arrest of one of the group’s leaders, Pola Roupa, who had been on the run after walking away from conditions of an early release granted because the maximum 18-month detention period expired without her being brought to trial.

She is the partner of the group’s other leader, Nikos Mazios, who also fled his release terms but was captured after a 2014 gunfight in a popular tourist area of Athens.

Police believe the group which claimed responsibility for an armed attack on PASOK’s offices in June 2014, on the eve of European Parliament elections, will likely also claim the hit, sources told the paper. In both cases, the perpetrator used an assault rifle.

The group has also claimed another two recent attacks – one, using a Kalashnikov, on the building housing the Mexican Embassy last July, and a hand grenade launched against the French Embassy last November.

The new attack occurred shortly after 6 a.m. when a gunman fired at a police bus parked outside PASOK’s offices in an anarchist hotbed neighborhood of Athens.

Two of the bullets penetrated the windshield of the vehicle and a third pierced a helmet that was hanging on a hook inside the van.

A fourth shot was fired at the policeman in the guard post outside the office and though it did not hit him, the officer was injured by fragments of the bullet that sprayed into his stomach and thigh. He was admitted to a military hospital where doctors said his condition was stable.

The closed-circuit television cameras outside PASOK’s offices did not capture the movements of the perpetrators but the cameras on a neighboring store did.

According to police sources, the video shows the perpetrator standing next to a lamp post and opening fire with a Kalashnikov-style assault rifle which had been hanging on a strap around his neck.