Greece Sends Warship to House Island Refugees Freezing in Tents

Following communication between Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Defence Minister Panos Kammenos and Migration Policy Minister Yiannis Mouzalas, a Hellenic Navy ship was dispatched to the island of Lesbos on Jan. 10 to help provide accommodation to refugees and migrants at the island’s hotspots.

The ship is fully equipped to receive any camp residents that lack adequate protection against the cold weather front that has led to freezing temperatures and filled the camp with snow.

According to sources, the ship chosen was the Jason Class Landing Ship (Tank) “Lesvos” that set sail from Salamina naval station.

The ship was being loaded with equipment to house 500 refugees and migrants, including beds, stoves and mattresses. It is expected to arrive in Lesbos early on Jan. 11th afternoon, depending on the weather.