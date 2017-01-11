Mitsotakis Says Tsipras Has No Plan for Greece’s Future

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis renewed his call for early elections on Jan. 10, during an interview broadcast during Alpha television’s main night-time news program, noting that ND would not ask for elections unless it was absolutely certain it was ready to take over the government.

“Tsipras does not have a real plan for the future; we do,” he said, noting that this plan included ways to attract investments, reforms, lower tax rates and a smaller, less costly state sector.

Referring to the changes within the main opposition party in the one year since he took over its leadership, Mitsotakis said ND’s biggest problem was that it had become associated with the “old” political system.

“ND has offered much and made its own mistakes. We have conducted some brave self-criticism and changed much inside ND,” he said.

Mitsotakis said his government would also include several ministers from outside Parliament, while on the issue of public-sector layoffs, he made clear that only those hired or given permanent jobs illegally will be dismissed.

ND’s leader further promised to “clean up” Athens’ Exarchia district, noting that the government was unable to tackle the anarchist elements given a free rein there. “I have absolute faith in the Greek police. I am not sure I can say the same for their political leadership,” he added, saying police were up to the task if given the political orders and direction to do so.

He also promised to abolish the law passed by the previous justice minister and to build at least one maximum security prison.