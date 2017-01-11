Greece Number One Destination for Austria’s Largest Travel Agency

VIENNA – Greece is the number one tourist destination for the largest Austrian group TUI Austria with bookings up 60 percent compared to last year, its Managing Director Lisa Wedding said during the presentation of the company’s new destinations for 2017.

According to Wedding, Crete, Corfu and Rhodes lead the Austrian travelers’ holiday destination preference while Kos is also doing well with bookings having doubled compared to last year.

For that reason, the Managing Director stressed the tour operator recorded a 15 percent increase in its flights towards these islands.