Tsipras Phones Erdogan to Talk Cyprus Unity Roadblocks

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras spoke with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the telephone on Jan. 9, a discussion focused on the negotiations for a Cyprus solution and the importance of finding a just and viable solution based on UN resolutions.

“In this context, they agreed to maintain regular contact ahead of the multilateral meeting in Geneva,” the announcement said,

According to government sources, Tsipras and Erdogan left open the possibility that they would travel to Geneva if a solution appeared to be emerging. The call, conducted through interpreters, lasted just over an hour, the sources said.

The two leaders also agreed to closely follow developments and go to Geneva in person if it looked as though an agreement was likely, otherwise both countries will be represented at the level of foreign ministers.

According to the sources, this indicated that the Turkish president’s attendance in Geneva cannot be ruled out and also that the issue had acquired a great deal of momentum in the past few days, meaning that no development could be ruled out.