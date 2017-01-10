Greek High Court Hears Two of Eight Turkish Soldier Asylum Cases

ATHENS — Two of eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece after a failed July military coup in their country are appearing before Greece’s Supreme Court for a final ruling on Turkey’s extradition request.

The Jan. 10 hearing is the first in Greece’s highest court for the eight helicopter crewmen, who are fighting extradition on grounds they will not face a fair trial in Turkey, and that their lives would be endangered. They deny participation in the coup.

One of the two is appealing a lower court’s decision to grant Turkey’s the extradition request, while a prosecutor is appealing a court decision refusing extradition of the second man.

Supreme Court decisions are final.