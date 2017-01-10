Shift Over, Worker Closes Athens Homeless Shelter During Storm

ATHENS – A homeless shelter worker who closed the facility during a snowstorm because his shift was over will be disciplined, city officials said.

The worker reportedly kicked out dozens of homeless people, putting them into the snow and night cold, explaining he had to leave because the next scheduled worker wasn’t going to show.

He also failed to report the absence of the night-shift worker to his superiors, according to the ANA-MPA news agency, and chose to close the shelter instead of waiting for a replacement.

The shelter was reopened after more than an hour-and-a-half when authorities were notified.

A resident posted a video on Facebook detailing his ordeal while trying to help a homeless man in his neighborhood wandering in the snow and cold and it got 26,000 hits by the afternoon of Jan. 10.

Facebook user “Themis” Vas said that he had called the shelter in advance and checked that it was open but upon arrival was told by the worker it was being closed.