Mitsotakis, Samaras, Businessmen On Captured Terrorist’s Hit List

ATHENS – New Democracy chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his predecessor Antonis Samaras were on a list of possible targets found in the safe house of fugitive urban guerrilla Pola Roupa, authorities said Jan. 10.

Besides Mitsotakis and the former Premier, the handwritten list discovered by investigators after Roupa’s arrest also contains the names of other politicians, as well as businessmen, businesses and public organizations believed targeted for attack, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Roupa had been on the run after walking away from her release after being held for the maximum 18 months in detention as did her partner and fellow leader of the Revolutionary Struggle terror group, Nikos Maziotis, who was caught in a 2014 gun battle with police in a tourist area of Athens.

An unrepentant Group was caught at a hideout in Ilioupoli in Athens, on Jan. 5 and has been transferred to the capital’s Korydallos Prison where Maziotis is being held.

Officials said she had plotted to get him out using a hijacked helicopter but that scheme failed.