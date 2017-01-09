Leto comes through with a late winner

Panathinaikos left it late, but were able to bounce back from last week’s 1-0 defeat to Platanias by getting past Kerkyra 1-0. Sebastien Leto’s well-executed header in the 84th minute was enough to break down a stubborn Kerkyra side. The Argentine attacker steered home Panagiotis Vlachodimos’ cross to give his team a hard-earned victory.

The weather conditions for this match were less than ideal with play being halted during the second half in order to clear the snow off the pitch to see the line markings. It was no surprise then that the game was low on quality. Panathinaikos had the biggest chance of the first half when Dimitris Kourbelis’ long-range blast came back off the crossbar in the 27th minute.

Marinos Ouzounidis’ men controlled the game, but in the second half the chances were at a premium with both teams unable to create much during what was in effect a whiteout. Leto popped up at the perfect time to score the winner with his header (from Vlachodmios corner) and the Prasini held on as Kerkyra tried for a late equalizer.

The win marks Panathinaikos’ first since December 11th and brings them back up to a three-way tie for 2nd place (on 25 points along with Panionios and Xanthi). Kerkyra remain in 12th place with the loss (13 points) and still winless in six away fixtures.

Source: AGONAsport.com (Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter)