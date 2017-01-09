World’s Hottest New Restaurant of 2017 is Greek

The Patio, Margi Hotel’s new restaurant, is among the world’s hottest new restaurants for 2017, according to CNN, as reported by ANA-MPA. The restaurant is located in Athens in a prime location close to the sea as well as cultural sites and historical attractions.

Its chef Panagiotis Giakalis raids the property’s farm for the finest Mediterranean produce, before crafting his choice gourmet menu. The restaurant has set a new standard for contemporary Greek cuisine.

Giakalis brings with him serious culinary chops including stints with French legend Eric Frechon and time in Michelin-starred kitchens in Milan and Paris.

Located at 11 Litous Street in Vouliagmeni, the Athens Riviera, the hotel and restaurant allow guests to enjoy beautiful days and evenings by the sea, as well as Athens’ cultural and historical attractions, just a half an hour away.

As noted on the hotel’s website, Glyfada a south coast suburb is just 8 minutes away and offers excellent shopping, as well as Athens’ best golf course. The most exclusive nightlife of Athens is also nearby.

More information is available online at www.themargi.gr/dining/patio/