Cold, Snow Whip Across Much of Greece, Refugee Island Camps

Winter cold and snow cover settled over Greece Jan. 9, including Aegean islands housing thousands of refugees in camps and centers.

The conditions left Sporades islands of Alonissos and Skopelos without a ferry connection to the mainland and the Aegean islands of Lesbos and Chios struggling to care for hundreds of migrants amid freezing temperatures, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Schools remained closed in many parts of the country due to heavy snowfall, including in the northern suburbs of Athens.

Forecasters said the harsh weather would continue through Jan. 11 as the government tried to insure refugees wouldn’t freeze.

It was especially cold in the north and in the country’s second-largest city, Thessaloniki, many homes were left without water when their pipes froze or broke and road travel was especially dangerous in some areas.

Swathes of Greece have been covered by snow, including several islands, some of which have seen more than a meter (more than three feet) of snow.

Temperatures in some parts of northern Greece have plunged to as low as -18 C (0 F). A state of emergency was declared in the municipality of Kymi on the island of Evia, Greece’s second largest island after Crete, where the snow in some areas reached two meters (6.5 feet), leading to cuts to electricity and water supplies.

The small eastern Aegean island of Oinousses reported severe problems from the heavy snowfall, with the local mayor telling Greek media the island had been without landline telephone connections for four days.

On the island of Lesbos, drivers needed snow chains to drive just outside the main port town of Mytilene, while heavy snowfall also hit Chios and parts of the southern island of Crete, from where some flights to Athens were cancelled.

Chios and Lesbos are home to thousands of refugees, many living in precarious conditions in severely overcrowded camps. Many are still living in tents despite the severe weather. Rights groups have slammed the conditions and called on the Greek government to act quickly to reduce overcrowding.

(Material from the Associated Press was used in this report)