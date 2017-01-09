Cyprus Leaders Hope To Reunify Divided Island After 43 Years

GENEVA — The rival leaders of ethnically divided Cyprus are meeting in Geneva for a summit aiming at reunifying the east Mediterranean island.

Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci on Jan. 9 were kicking off three days of talks to clear up outstanding issues including the pivotal matter of how much territory each side will control in a federation.

The summit will culminate in a gathering of the island’s so-called guarantors — Greece, Cyprus and Turkey — to tackle the difficult issue of post-settlement security arrangements.

Cyprus has been split since the summer of 1974, when Turkey sent in troops in the wake of a Greek-backed coup that aimed to unite the island with Greece. Following the invasion, the country was split along ethnic lines.