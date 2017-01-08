Panathinaikos beats PAOK in challenging last quarter

Panathinaikos beat PAOK in Thessaloniki 68-72 and now enjoys a 12-1 record and the second position in the Greek league standings. The Northern Greek team’s record fell to 7-6.

Nick Calathes was the first scorer of the Greens with 16 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Chris Singleton followed with 15 points, Mike James finished with 11 points and youngster Lefteris Bochoridis had 10.

For PAOK, Jordan Silbert led with 18 points, Thaddus McFadden followed with 16.

The visitors were up by 15 at halftime, 27-42, and their lead was even expanded to 21 points in the third period (54-33), yet PAOK started trimming the deficit. At first with a 7-0 run, then with more pressure on the ball to reduce the deficit to single digit amounts.

PAOK scored 31 points in the final period alone, leaving Panathinaikos stunned, though the Greens were able to grab the win in the end.

Source: Eurohoops.net