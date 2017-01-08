Rogue One Wins Box Office Again

LOS ANGELES — Star Wars is still dominating the movie universe, with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story leading the box office for a fourth straight week.

The intergalactic adventure edged out the NASA drama Hidden Figures for the top spot this weekend, according to studio estimates Jan. 8.

Rogue One brought in $21.97 million. Hidden Figures — which expanded by more than 2,000 theaters Jan. 6 after opening in limited release — collected $21.8 million.

“It’s a great weekend for space movies,” said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst for box office tracker comScore, noting that the Jennifer Lawrence-Chris Pratt space story Passengers also remains among the top 10.

Rogue One, though, has been unstoppable, Dergarabedian said, and is expected to top Finding Dory as the biggest box-office success of 2016.

The animated animal musical Sing was in third place this weekend, taking in another $19.5 million for a three-week haul of $213.3 million.

Underworld: Blood Wars debuted in fourth place with $13.1 million, followed by the celebrated musical La La Land with $10 million.

