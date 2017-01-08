Greece Most Searched For by those Planning Summer 2017 Travel

Greece was the most searched for destination on thomascook.com by Britons on their Christmas Day and Boxing Day holidays, according to a report by the Travel Trade Gazette (TTG), as reported by ANA-MPA.

More specifically, Greece accounted for 17 percent of all Christmas weekend searches for summer 2017 holiday packages at Thomas Cook.

It was followed by the Canary Islands, the Balearics and Spain, which accounted for 36 percent of searches.

According to TTG, the data “highlighted the trend we identified in October, that more holidaymakers will opt for an all-inclusive holiday in 2017, in particular for destinations such as Greece and the Canaries, which haven’t traditionally been recognized for their all-inclusive offerings.”