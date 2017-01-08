Tsipras Hopes Eurozone Will Unfreeze Debt Relief Scheme

Eurozone officials are due to meet Jan. 12 to decide whether to activate a debt relief plan blocked when Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras gave out holiday bonuses to pensioners and rolled back taxes without their approval.

Tsipras’ coalition of his Radical Left SYRIZA and its partner, the marginal, pro-austerity, far-right, jingoistic Independent Greeks (ANEL) sent the country’s lenders a letter promising to clear fiscal decisions from now on.

The finance officials from the other 17 countries using the euro will review whether Tsipras has done enough to impose reforms and austerity he vowed to reject before deciding whether the debt relief plan is on again.

Greece owes the European Union, European Central Bank, European Stability Mechanism and International Monetary Fund 326 billion euros ($343.37 billion) in three bailouts, including a third for 86 billion euros ($90.58 billlion) Tsipras swore he would never seek nor accept but did both.

That came with more of the crushing conditions he also vowed to reverse before being pressured by the lenders to relent, seeing his popularity fall to 10 percent.

The IMF wants its European partners to give Greece a debt break while insisting it gets paid in full, which has caused a schism between the lenders.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos, a Marxist economist forced into an embarrassing surrenders to Capitalist lenders and bankers, will be Greece’s point man again in the stalled negotiations which have lingered more than 18 months.