Squatters, Activists Taking Over Abandoned Athens Buildings

ATHENS – Without police intervention, abandoned buildings in the capital city’s downtown are being taken over by squatters and activists.

Residents and shop owners in parts of central Athens have told Kathimerini that an increasing number of derelict buildings are being occupied by activists and refugees and that police are doing nothing to stop them.

More than 15 buildings have been occupied in the city center, Exarchia and surrounding areas, the newspaper said, adding that police can’t intervene unless they receive a complaint from property owners, most of whom are unknown.

Athens Mayor Giorgos Kaminis has accused Citizens’ Protection Minister Nikos Toskas of standing by and twiddling his thumbs while the occupations grow.

Among those being taken over are the former General Hospital of Patission as well as one near Vathi Square that was a school until two years ago and a nearby neo-classical building that was also once used as a school.