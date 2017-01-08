Mitsotakis Says Greeks Must Unite to Exit Crisis

Main opposition New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis celebrated Epiphany on the island of Salamina, off the coast of Attica, where he attended the customary ceremony for the blessing of the waters.

“As we come into the eighth year of economic crisis and Greece resembles, more and more, a blocked society, our Church’s prayer for divine inspiration is today more timely than ever and also more necessary than ever. By itself, however, it is not enough. A great collective effort is needed,” the ND president said in a message afterward

“United, we Greeks will once again regain our self-confidence as a nation, guided by the values of sincerity, seriousness and responsibility, to begin the great effort for national reconstruction,” Mitsotakis added.

In an intervew published by the newspaper Parapolitika, which also coincided with the first anniversary since he took over ND’s leadership, Mitsotakis again expressed certainty that Greeks could emerge from the crisis if they worked together.

He said his party was changing and providing the country with a way forward, saying that all the healthy forces in society had to be mobilized toward this end, without the divisions and exclusions of the past.

“I address all Greeks with the certainty that together we can succeed. We have survived much tougher times. The fundamental requirement now is that we speak the language of truth and restore trust between ourselves. To work together for a better present and future for the children of all Greeks,” he said.

Talking about his party’s internal elections on January 10, Mitsotakis said it was the “citizen’s mandate” that he proceed with a creative renewal of the country’s major centre-right party and that he was now acting on this mandate, promising major changes and new blood within ND.