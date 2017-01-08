Tsipras Says Greece Will Defend Itself Against Turkey

ATHENS – Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras reached out to Turkey at the same time warning Ankara not to keep pushing its provocations.

During the annual Blessing of the Waters ceremony, he sent a message to Turkey while adding that Greece remains determined to protect its borders, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and some Turkish politicians said they covet the return – or seizure – of Greek islands off the Turkish coast as Erdogan said he refuges to recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne that set borders between the countries.

In a speech in Alexandroupolis, Tsipras said he extended a message of “friendship toward all peoples,” noting that Greece is a “beacon” of values and a hub of stability in the region.

“We extend a hand of cooperation and at the same time declare our determination to defend our sovereign rights as those are enshrined in international treaties and international law,” Tsipras said.

He has been reluctant to criticize Erdogan as the Turkish leader has threatened to let human traffickers unleash scores of thousands more refugees on Greek islands.

Tension is high between the countries as well over what to do with eight Turkish soildiers who fled an aborted coup attempt and landed in Greece.

Greek judges have split over their return with five approved for asylum but three finding a court ruling against them.