Rock ‘n’ Roll AEK

Led by ROKo Ukic, AEK thrashed Aris 81-61 in the first of two Basket League derbies in Round 13. With today’s win, AEK become the heavy favorites to finish third in this year’s Basket League regular season.

AEK put on a good showing for the first time in a while as they easily defeated Aris 81-61 at the OAKA Nick Galis Stadium. AEK took a double digit lead into halftime (46-36) and continued to increase their advantage in the third quarter (63-48), putting the game out of reach for a struggling Aris side. The Enosis did not let up in the fourth quarter and in the end came away with a 20-point victory, 81-61.

Roko Ukic was the MVP for AEK, scoring 16-points while dishing 5 assists. Dixon was AEK’s leading scorer with 19-points while Elonu also contributed with 13-points and 5 rebounds. Cummings was Aris’ leading scorer with 14-points (7-rebounds), but early foul trouble hindered his performance.

AEK’s win makes them the clear favorites to claim third place in the regular season as they move up to 10-3 as fourth placed Aris drop to 9-4. The two teams will meet next week in the Greek Cup semi-finals.

