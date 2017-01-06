Papapetrou’s fourth-quarter heroics wins Athens derby for Reds

In an intense and physical Athens derby, Olympiacos Piraeus grabbed its sixth win in its last seven Turkish Airlines EuroLeague games by downing archrival Panathinaikos Superfoods Athens 77-69 in front of a sellout crowd at Peace and Friendship Stadium on Friday. Olympiacos improved to 11-5, while Panathinaikos dropped to 9-7. The Reds won both games against Panathinaikos, giving it the tie-break advantage if needed. Ioannis Papapetrou led the winners with 13 points, Vassilis Spanoulis scored 12, Khem Birch 11 and Erick Green had 10 for Olympiacos. Mike James led Panathinaikos with 24 points and K.C. Rivers added 23 for the Greens. James and Rivers combined for 40 of Panathinaikos’s 50 points through three quarters. Olympiacos outrebounded Panathinaikos by 34-27 and limited Panathinaikos to poor shooting percentages – 44.2% from two-point range and 36.8% from downtown. Olympiacos had 16 assists and Panathinaikos only dished 9.

Nick Calathes got Panathinaikos going with back-to-back layups in a very physical start of the game. Consecutive baskets by Birch gave Olympiacos its first lead, 7-5. Birch kept the momentum going with a put-back layup and another close basket. He got help from Spanoulis and Papapetrou to make it an 8-point game. James hit a jumper and added a big chase-down block and a couple of free throws to make it 17-11 after 10 minutes. Nikola Milutinov shined with an alley-oop layup early in the second quarter. James stepped up with a put-back layup and Rivers singlehandedly brought Panathinaikos within 21-18. Rivers struck from downtown and added a jumper to cause Olympiacos to call timeout at 24-23. Kostas Papanikolaou followed a layup-plus-foul with a triple and an outstanding Patric Young kept Olympiacos ahead, 34-28. James and Rivers kept pushing Panathinaikos, keeping the visitors within 38-37 at halftime. Rivers scored in the low post as Panathinaikos regained the lead, 38-39, early in the second quarter. Georgios Printezis and Spanoulis stepped up for Olympiacos, but a three-pointer by James kept his team in charge, 43-46. James nailed a step-back jumper before free throws by Lojeski and a three-pointer by Papapetrou ignited the crowd at 50-48. Lojeski hit a floater off the baseline and Green buried a triple for a 55-50 Olympiacos lead after 30 minutes. Green took over early in the fourth quarter and a three-pointer by Dominic Waters made it a double-digit game, 64-53, with less than seven minutes left. James and Rivers got help from James Feldeine, whose fast break slam causedc Olympiacos to call timeout at 65-59. Singleton hit a triple, but Papapetrou struck twice from downtown and added a wild coast-to-coast slam for a 73-64 advantage. A layup by Spanoulis sealed the outcome as Panathinaikos could not recover in crunch time.

