Two Greek Terrorists On Hunger Strike Over Son’s Custody

ATHENS – Convicted members of the terrorist group Revolutionary Struggle, Panayiota Roupa and her partner Nikos Maziotis started a hunger strike, claiming the police are refusing to hand over custody of their six-year-old son to Roupa’s relatives as revenge for “choosing the armed struggle,” the Athens News Agency said.

Roupa was arrested early on Jan. 5 after being on the run since July 2012 when she disappeared with Maziotis while on conditional leave after serving the maximum of 18 months in pre-trial custody.

“I’m starting now a hunger strike in order to give the child now to my mother and sister. As for me, I will remain their enemy until I die and they will never break me,” she said in a message read out by her sister who protested outside Attica police headquarters earlier in the day.

Police said earlier the boy is in “protective custody” at the juvenile protection division, under the supervision of a prosecutor.

Roupa was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 2013 for participating in the terror group until 2010.

There is also an arrest warrant dating from 2014, concerning, among other crimes, the charge of founding and running a terrorist organization, manufacturing, supplying and possessing explosives, and carrying out bomb attacks.

A separate court last year gave her another 11-year jail term for the explosion of a makeshift bomb outside the Bank of Greece headquarters

Members of Greece’s counter-terrorism department were questioning Roupa, a leading member of the Revolutionary Struggle terrorist organization, following her arrest in Ilioupoli, southeastern Athens, early in the morning.

The 48-year-old Roupa was found in hiding with her 5-year-old son during a raid shortly after 6 a.m. by officers of the Greek Police’s counterterrorism department and the EKAM Special Forces, the newspaper Kathimerini said.

According to police sources, Roupa did not attempt to resist arrest or reach for a gun she had on her but asked officers to protect her child.

Police arrested a 25-year-old woman after raiding an apartment in Aghios Dimitrios. The woman, who was detained on charges of harboring a criminal, is alleged to have helped Roupa during her time on the run, the paper said.

Police discovered her alleged link to Roupa after observing Roupa’s safe house in Ilioupoli in recent months. The 25-year-old, who is also said to have baby-sat for Roupa’s son, had not been on the Greek Police’s radar before that.

Police also etained a third suspect, who is believed to be linked to a series of armed robberies carried out by Revolutionary Struggle and to have close ties to Roupa herself. He was arrested in the Athens suburb of Nea Smyrni during a raid that led to the confiscation of a pistol and hand grenade.

More guns and ammunition were discovered in a raid on a garage in Alimos a few hours after the arrests, Kathimerini also reported and police also seized two stolen cars, a Golf and Hyundai, which members of the organization are believed to have used.

Revolutionary Struggle has claimed responsibility for several armed attacks, including firing a rocket-propelled grenade at the US Embassy in Athens in 2007.

Police said Roupa moved to the Ilioupoli apartment with her son shortly after abandoning a safe house in Pefki, northern Athens, following the arrest of Maziotis after a shootout with police in central Athens in the summer of 2014.

Roupa is to be transferred to Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison where she is to continue serving a 50-year sentence for her role in Revolutionary Struggle.