Mitsotakis Says New Democracy Changing With The Times

ATHENS – Main opposition New Democracy (ND) leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis in an interview with Kefaleo newspaper sent a message for radical changes in the party, the state and the policy followed so that the country exits the crisis.

More specifically, he presented his actions for the democratization of the party, the changes for lower taxes and referred to the government’s failure that has led the whole country to depression.

He also called on those citizens that face New Democracy with cautiousness to listen to their positions and discuss with them without prejudice.

“I am sure that they will see that we are a party that has changed, that has learnt from its mistakes and looks at the future based on a plan, responsibility and self-confidence,” he stressed.