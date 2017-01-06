Greeks Googling Showed 2016 Was Very Bad Year Indeed

When Greeks turned to Google to look up something in the continuing crisis year of 2016 it mirrored their feelings – “Annus Horribilis” – “Horrible Year” it was.

That was bad news for the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, whose relentless reneging on anti-austerity promises had decimated the lives of workers, pensioners and the poor at the same time he said he was saving them.

The year 2016 was even worse than SYRIZA’s first in 2015 when Tsipras closed banks and imposed capital controls that are still in place.

It seemed like such a bad year across the world, with suicide bombers, terrorist attacks and all-out misery in many corners that many people couldn’t wait for it to end.

Other top searches conducted in Greece, according to Kathimerini, were the words Brexit, as the United Kingdom moved toward getting out of the European Uinion, and “dab,” a hip-hop dance move which became popular on social media.

More ominously was RIP with the high number of celebrity deaths, “mad” and “inferno,” along with “hump day” and “eclipse.”

Greeks also googled the popular Turkish TV series “Kara Sevda” (Blind Love) and “hot spot” (a European euphemism for migrant camp).

The fastest-growing searches of 2016 for Greece were Euro (as in the soccer competition), Pokemon Go, Pantelis Pantelidis, a Greek singer who died in a car accident last year, Rio Olympics, Eurovision, the Black Friday sales, which saw the largest participation ever by Greek stores, David Bowie, and Twin Moons (Greek TV series).

The 10 events of 2016 which Greeks googled most of all were the Euro, Eurovision, Black Friday, the Olympic Games, Copa America, the Oscars, Carnival, the US elections, the UEFA Cup Final and the Champions League.

The celebrities looked up most frequently by Greeks were Pantelidis, Bowie, Cretan singer Yiannis Haroulis, actress Georgia Apostolou, who also died unexpectedly in 2016, Prince, Donald Trump, TV presenter Nana Karagiannis, Alan Rickman, Olympic gold-medalist Anna Korakakis and Melania Trump.

The most googled films were Deadpool, Suicide Squad, The Revenant, Inferno, Batman vs Superman, and Spotlight.

The most searched for TV programs were Kara Sevda, Twin Moons, Peppa Pig, The Island, X Factor 2016, Pablo Escobar, Westworld, Outlander and the Greek serials Ela stin Thesi Mou and Tychi Vouno.