Abandoned Housing Grows During Lingering Greek Crisis

ATHENS – The number of unsold houses is growing across Greece because of the economic crisis with the prospect many could be abandoned.

Chartered surveyors estimate that some 150,000-180,000 homes are empty with demand near zero because of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings, and with banks buried under bad loans not granting mortgages.

Sector officials said when demand does start to recover, it will mainly focus on new or under-construction apartments instead of older residences, even those with bargain basement prices as there’s virtually no interest in them as they deteriorate.

Giorgos Litsas, head of GLP Values chartered surveyors, told the newspaper Kathimerini an increasing number of residences are gradually exiting the market and not being replaced.

Besides almost no demand, an increasing number of properties are being turned over to the state, either through confiscations or waivers of inheritance, which in 2013 amounted to 6,079 and last year soared to an estimated 10,500.

“The dramatic reduction in housing investments has resulted in a far greater volume of withdrawals of homes from the market (due to aging, damage etc) than the number of new residences built,” Litsas told the paper.

A 2014 Bank of Greece study put the value of the country’s housing stock at 400 billion, but 2 percent of those homes are lost every year (i.e. 8 billion euros in value terms), while new houses add up to just 2 billion euros per year.