High Taxes Deter Investors from Greek Tourism Projects

ATHENS – At the same time the government is crowing over record tourist arrivals, high taxes are keeping investors from building infrastructure in the critical sector.

The latest study by the Institute of the Greek Tourism Confederation (SETE), a group which said arrivals in 2017 could set another record – with hopes they will spend more than in 2016 when revenues were off per visitor – showed the potential long-run crisis.

Comparing Greece with Cyprus, the study showed that the amortization of a hotel investment in Greece requires more than 25 years of operation against 14 years in Cyprus during a crisis period.

In a growth period, a successful investment would require 14 years in Greece and just five in Cyprus.

Revenues per hotel room in Greece are 18 percent lower than in Cyprus and operating profits are 36 percent less.