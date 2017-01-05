Greek Bank Bailouts Could Cost 25-Billion Euro Loss

ATHENS – Greece’s beleaguered government is on the verge of losing 25 billion euros ($26.37 billion) in bailout monies it gave to banks.

It’s because bank warrants issued during the first recapitalization will expire at the end of 2017, the newspaper Kathimerini reported

This is money the state had borrowed for the banks’ share capital increases with the aim of recovering at least a large part of it while reducing the national debt once the crisis was over and the banks were returned to private hands.

Ironically, it could happen under the aegis of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras whose opposition in 2014 to a plan to help the banks scuttled their hopes.

In 2015, months after SYRIZA had taken power, banks were forced to conduct share capital increases for only a few cents, putting them deep in a hole.

These capital increases were mostly covered by foreign hedge funds that took over the Greek banking system, shrinking the holdings of the previous shareholders – mainly the Greek state, the paper said, setting the stage for huge losses.