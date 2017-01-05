WP: George Gigicos, director of advance as Trump announce White House staff

Washington Post By David Nakamura

President-elect Donald Trump filled out more of his senior White House staff on Wednesday, formally naming three deputies to assist Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, including two who have worked on the transition.

Additional hires are Marc Short, director of legislative affairs; John DeStefano, director of presidential personnel; Josh Pitcock, chief of staff to the vice president; George Gigicos, director of advance; Jessica Ditto, deputy communications director; Raj Shah, deputy communications director and research director; Jen Pavlik, deputy chief of staff to the vice president; and John McEntee, personal aide to the president.

