FT: Bank of Cyprus free to resume dividend after repaying bailout loans

Financial Times by Laura Noonan

Bank of Cyprus, one of the biggest casualties of the eurozone financial crisis, can once again offer investors a dividend after repaying its “monstrous” emergency funding almost a year ahead of schedule.

The Cypriot bank rose to prominence in 2013 when it used deposits of above €100,000 to help fund its rescue deal, the first example of the “bail in” that the EU hoped to use so taxpayers would no longer carry the can for failed banks.

With small depositors fleeing, large deposits converted to capital, and bondholders scared off, Bank of Cyprus was kept afloat by €11.4bn in emergency central bank loans, an amount that equalled more than 60 per cent of the country’s GDP in 2013.

“ELA [Emergency Liquidity Assistance] meant there was no chance a dividend could be paid,” said John Hourican, who became chief executive of Bank of Cyprus in late 2013. “This allows us to begin discussions of normal capital distributions over the coming years.”…

