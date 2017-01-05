Marinopoulos Misses Payroll, No Court Decision in Sight

ATHENS – Long delays by a court over a bankruptcy petition filed by the Marinopoulos supermarket chain has left workers unpaid.

The country’s largest market is shooting for a Feb. 14 merger with the rival Sklavenitis but the court has been dragging its heels on the case.

The plan to rescue Marinopoulos is being financed by all four of the country’s largest banks but is being held up by the court system, notoriously slow in Greece where decisions can take years or decades.

Marinopoulos had been aligned with French giant Carrefour but that partnership was ended several years ago.

While the delay goes on some 13,000 workers haven’t been paid since December and Marinopoulos’ management said it would pay them an estimated 8 million euros ($8.4 million) once the court rules.

Sources told the business newspaper Naftemporiki that the decision could come as soon as next week.

The ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition is watching closely because a failed Marinopoulos would put thousands of people out of work and leave suppliers unpaid hundreds of millions of euros and cause a ripple effect on the economy.