A new year… same ole AEK

The year changed, but AEK continued their poor showings as they played to a 0-0 draw against Panetolikos at the OAKA Stadium. The Kitrinomavri created multiple chances to find the breakthrough but the MVP of the match, Dimitris Kyriakidis, denied the hosts to keep the clean sheet and point for his side.

AEK dominated the 90 minutes of play but ended the game without finding the back of the net. The Kiitrinomavri created many chances of goal, but Kyriakidis was there to deny the hosts and keep the clean sheet for Panetolikos. The Greek goalkeeper made three big saves in the final 15 minutes (efforts from Johansson, Simoes, and Lambropoulos) to deny AEK as the home crowd booed off the players (and the coach for his decisions) at the final whistle.

Panetolikos generated only two chances in AEK’s half, but both were great opportunities for the opener. On both occasions, Clesio was in on goal, on-on-one with Barkas, but the Mozambican international could not convert his attempts into a goal.

AEK kicked off 2017 where they left off in 2016, with another poor showing and disappointing result. Today’s result marks AEK’s 5th draw out of 8 games at the OAKA Stadium as they sit tied four 4th place with Panionios (play tomorrow against PAS Giannina) in the standings. The Enosis will have a tricky away test over the weekend in Tripoli while 9th placed Panetolikos host an in-form Panionios side.

