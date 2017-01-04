Marin with the answer

Marin scored the winner in the third minute of second half stoppage time to give Olympiacos a 2-1 comeback victory over Asteras Tripolis at the Karaiskakis Stadium. The visitors opened the scoring with Mazza’s penalty in the 26th minute and a TREMENDOUS goal from Fortounis brought Olympiacos level on 54 minutes. The win keeps Olympiacos in control of first place in the standings.

Olympiacos began their pressure early on creating multiple opportunities in Asteras’ half in the opening 15 minutes of play. However, it was Asteras Tripolis who took the surprising lead in the 26th minute, when Leali was called for a foul on Mazza in the penalty area, resulting in a spot kick for the visitors. From 11-meters, Mazza made no mistake to give Asteras the 0-1 lead, which stood until halftime. If the Arkades had more composure in front of goal, they could have taken a larger lead into the break.

In the opening minutes of the second half, both Cardozo and Viana failed to convert with close ranged headers before Fortounis’ ROCKET from well outside the penalty area brought Olympiacos level on the night. Marko Marin, who has been left out of the roster for many games this season, was subbed on later in the half as Olympiacos pressed on for the winner. In the final ten minutes, Olympiacos pinned Asteras in their penalty area with Donnarumma coming up with big saves to keep the score at 1-1.

However, in the third minute of stoppage time, Olympiacos found the breakthrough when Marin brilliantly found de la Bella unmarked in the penalty area and the Spaniard’s shot was well-saved by Donnarumma; the ball then fell to Marin whose rebounded effort found the back of the net, completing the late comeback victory for the Erythrolefki.

Marin’s late goal keeps Olympiacos well on track for this year’s Superleague title with yet another comeback victory at the Karaiskaki Stadium. Olympiacos is now 9-points clear of second placed Xanthi and 12-points ahead of third placed Panathinaikos, who play tomorrow against Platanias. Asteras Tripolis are only four points clear of the drop zone, level with Levadiakos on 12 points.

This weekend Olympiacos will travel to second placed Xanthi (unbeaten in 11 games) in an anticipated match while Asteras host AEK in Tripoli.

