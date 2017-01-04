Siberian Blast Will Bring Deep Freeze, Snow into Greece

ATHENS – Greece is expected to get New England-style cold and snow on Jan. 5 when a Siberian system is due to sweep the country, including the capital city.

According to forecasts so far, temperatures in Athens will drop below the 0-Celsius mark (32 Fahrenheit) for about three days from Jan. 6, with the wind-chill factor making it feel like -10 Celsius (14F) in the capital’s northern suburbs and mountains.

In the mountain areas and other parts where it normally gets colder, the wind chill could fall to -25 Celsius, or -13 Fahrenheit.

The cold will come as some 60,000 refugees and migrants are stuck in Greece with the suspension of a European Union swap deal with Turkey because of an overwhelming number of asylum applications and many are living outdoors in tents.

Speaking to the newspaper Ethnos, the Deputy Director of the Hellenic National Meteorological Service (HNMS), Thodoris Kolydas, said that the new cold snap is expected to be significantly more severe than one which came with the New Year.

“This is from the Siberian High being activated and bringing waves of cold weather to Greece. It is northeasterly system that carries cold masses from Ukraine and the Black Sea. It is the same anticyclone that was responsible for the snowfall of 2002, 2004 and 2008,” he said.

“On Thursday it will snow in Thessaloniki, while Athens will see its first snowfall on Friday afternoon, continuing through Saturday and starting to abate on Sunday and Monday,” Kolydas added.