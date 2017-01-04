Big Names Could Bail Out of Cyprus Unity Talk Hopes in Geneva Showdown

With stalled Cyprus unity talks set to resume, a senior Turkish leader said they might not include top officials from guarantor countries and the United Nations and European Union.

“I have yet to see a clear statement, but I think Greece will be represented at a prime ministerial level. Britain will, perhaps, participate at the foreign minister level,” Huseyin Ozgurgun, a senior representative of the Turkish-Cypriot side told the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

He said Turkey will wait to see who’s going before deciding whether President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will join in on Jan. 12 in Geneva.

That would be three days after Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci meet to restore talks broken off in December over the question of how much property and territory stolen by Turks in an unlawful 1974 invasion should be returned.

“If it is needed, the Foreign Minister (will attend,), if needed, the Prime Minister, and of course the President if it’s required. But I don’t know this. The Turkish government and the President will make the assessment,” he added.

Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom are guarantors of security on the divided island and were set to decide whether Turkey could keep a 35,000-strong standing army as part of any unity deal – as Akinci wants but as Anastasiades does not.

There was no reaction to Ozgurgun’s comments by the Greek government, but sources told Kathimerini it is working hard to ensure the participation of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Neither Athens or Ankara have officially announced their level of representation at the Geneva Summit – apart from Erdogan publicly stating his intention to attend.