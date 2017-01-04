Alternate Health Minister, Hospitals Unionist Battle Over Health Care

ATHENS – Greece’s Alternate Health Minister said a report in the British newspaper The Guardian ripping the country’s health system was based on lies by a union leader.

Pavlos Polakis, a surgeon who breaks the country’s no-smoking laws by smoking in banned areas, started a battle of words with head of the Panhellenic Federation of Public Hospital Employees (POEDIN), Michalis Giannakos, accusing him of “despicable lies.”

The newspaper report had Giannakos brutally critical of the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

Greek hospitals face acute shortages of even basic equipment – including toilet paper – as the Leftists have continued to cut the health budget they promised to restore as part of anti-austerity pledges before Tsipras reneged.

In a social media post, Polakis said Giannokos’ comments to Guardian reporter Helena Smith, a veteran of the Greek scene, were “slandering to the country and the SYRIZA government, which cut off access to the chow trough and special favors,” and called the unionist a “louse.”

Polakis also blamed Greek media for quoting Giannakos’s “vomit-inspiring interview” were lashing out at the leftist-government for cutting advertising revenues from the Center of Disease Prevention and Control (KEELPNO).

“No one who works in a public hospital believes you anymore, just your posse of friends,” Polakis said in his comments, which were directed at Giannakos, adding that the data the unionist cited was from 2012 and no longer valid.

“Your time has finished, your place is on history’s trash heap,” Polakis said.

“With his latest misspelt, badly written and delusional post on Facebook against the president of POEDIN, Mr. Polakis has once more confirmed that he is the political miasma of the country’s civil and social life,” the union said in its statement.

In the interview, Giannakos suggested that cutbacks are putting patients’ lives at risk by over-taxing dwindling staff and curbing hospitals’ access to basic necessities and equipment.

“The interview in The Guardian underscores the collapse of the public health system and public hospitals. Why doesn’t the government use the publication as an opportunity in its negotiations with the lenders to exempt healthcare from the memorandums? It is clear from its reaction that the government intends to achieve high primary surpluses by the continued reduction of public healthcare spending,” POEDIN said.

“The lives of patients that are lost are considered collateral damage in the conservation of power.”

The union also said that it is planning to take legal action against Polakis, accusing the health official of using “degrading, insulting and wholly inappropriate” language in his post.