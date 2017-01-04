Tsipras Asks British Premier May to Help Settle Cyprus Unity

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras asked British counterpart Theresa May her support in achieving a “fair and viable” solution for Cyprus during a phone call on Jan. 3, his office said in a press release.

During the call, Tsipras presented Greece’s position concerning current developments on the Cyprus issue ahead of the crucial meeting in Geneva on January 12, and specifically about the need to abolish guarantees and achieve the withdrawal of the occupation forces from the island.

He also “asked for a fair and viable solution, based on UN’s decisions and the European acquis”, the statement said.