Rogue One, Sing Win Holiday Box Office 

By Associated Press -
27

NEW YORK — Rogue One: A Star Wars Story remained the number 1 film at the box office for the third straight week, as the Star Wars spinoff maintained its holiday-season dominance into the new year.

The Disney blockbuster sold $65.5 million in tickets in North America over the four-day weekend, according to final box-office figures Jan. 3.

Another holdover, Universal’s animated Sing, also followed in second for the second straight week with $57.3 million.

Sony’s sci-fi romance Passengers ($21.1 million over its second weekend) and Fox’s video-game adaptation Assassin’s Creed ($11.4 million in its second weekend) had a harder time drawing audiences to match their budgets, while Oscar contenders La La Land, Fences and Manchester by the Sea continued to pull in big, largely adult crowds.

