Afghan Migrant in Greece Dies of Hypothermia

Police in northern Greece say an Afghan migrant has died of hypothermia after crossing a river that forms the country’s border with Turkey.

The body of the man believed to be 20 years old was found in a field early Jan. 3 near the Greek border town of Didimoteicho after police were alerted by another Afghan man who said he had traveled with him across the Evros River.

Overnight temperatures in the area plunged to -14 Celsius (7 F).

Greek authorities are battling a spike in river crossings as migrants try to avoid being detained on the Greek islands, where a deportation agreement between the European Union and Turkey remains in effect and facilities are overcrowded.