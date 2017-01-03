Greece, Cyprus Teaming Up for Divided Island Unity Talks Gambit With Turks

Greek and Cypriot officials are putting their heads together to prepare for resumed negotiations over whether the island divided by an unlawful 1974 Turkish invasion will be reunited.

The talks are due to start up again in Geneva, Switzerland between Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci after earlier negotiations at a Swiss resort fell apart over how much property and territory stolen by Turks will be returned.

Greek Prime Minister and Radical Left SYRIZA leader Alexis Tsipras will meet with party leaders in his country – a guarantor, along with the UK and Turkey, of security on the island.

The guarantors, along with the United Nations and European Union are due to join on Jan. 12 unless the talks collapse again, as could happen Anastasiades and Akinci warned, over whether Turkey will be allowed to keep a standing 35,000-strong army on the island.

UN Special Adviser for Cyprus Espen Barth Eide whose constant predictions of an imminent breakthrough have all proved wrong, and British Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Alan Duncan are both expected in Athens this week for talks with Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias.

Last week, Tsipras, Kotzias Anastasiades, and Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides met to go over the key themes: to ensure that Greece and the Greek Cypriots do not get the blame if the summit fails to produce a result, and what would happen if there is a settlement, the Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported.

Kotzias is due to go to New York Jan. 5 for talks with new UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about Cyprus ahead of the Geneva summit.

Guterres replaced Ban Ki-moon, whose 10-year term ended in outright failure to bring a deal he said was right around the corner repeatedly as he joins a long list of diplomats who couldn’t make it happen.

Tsipras was to hold meetings separately with rival party leaders in a bid to show Greek consensus, including major opposition leader and New Democracy Conservative leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis; Democratic Alignment (former PASOK) chief Fofi Genimata; Communist Party (KKE) General Secretary Dimitris Koutsoumbas, To Potami leader Stavros Theodorakis, Union of Centrists President Vassilis Leventis, and the head of Independent Greeks (ANEL), Panos Kammenos, Tsipras’ coalition partner.