Flu Spreads Fast Across Greek Island Refugee Camps

Cases of flu are reportedly spreading through refugee camps on Aegean islands holding more than 11,000 people as the weather has turned colder.

Changing its position after howls from island officials, the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition has been moving many to the mainland, but thousands still remain.

There has been an increase in cases of flu at overflowing island camps where many migrants are forced to sleep in tents outdoors, Kathimerini said, and shortages in medicines at the island facilities compound the problem.

The government said it would renovate the main migrant reception center at Moria on Lesbos, which was seriously damaged by fire and rioting last year, and where overcrowding is acute.

Polce precincts are being used to accommodate migrants, but a spokesman for the local police union said this was not a solution. “The situation in the cells has been suffocating for months now,” Dimitris Alexiou told Kathimerini.

The European Border and Coast Guard Agency, the successor to Frontex, is pushing ahead for the creation of a rapid response force to deal with crises at EU border areas like the eastern Aegean and southern Italy.

With the suspension of an EU swap deal as Greece struggles to deal with overwhelming number of asylum applications, Turkey is continuing to let human traffickers send more refugees and migrants to Greek islands off its coast.