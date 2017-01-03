Serbia Minister Tells Greece Sorry for Recognizing FYROM as Macedonia

Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic said his country wronged Greece by recognizing the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia as Macedonia – but will keep doing so.

He aid Serbia acted “foolishly” and dealt Greece a “slap in the face” by using the official name Republic of Macedonia instead of FYROM.

He said Serbia would still do so, but only in bilateral relations with Skopje, and will use FYROM in other contexts without explaining.

He made his comments in an interview with the Beta news agency. Greece – which 25 years ago agreed to let FYROM use the name “Macedonia” and has been trying to change it ever since – objects to the use of the word by other countries.

FYROM borders Greece’s northern province of Macedonia and has claimed Greek lands, including the city of Thessaloniki and port, as its own as well as Alexander the Great.

That has led Greece, which otherwise has friendly relations, to veto FYROM’s hopes of joining the European Union or NATO as the two countries have squabbled endlessly over what the official name should be, although all variations include the word Macedonia, the single name used in newspaper headlines.

After getting Serbia to relent, FYROM went on to recognize Kosovo after it claimed independence from Serbia in 2008.

“All of Europe and the world uses the name Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia but we went and gave our brothers the Greeks a slap in the face and now expect them not to recognize Kosovo,” Dacic said.

“We recognized ‘Macedonia,’ insulting the Greeks, and now they (Skopje) always vote in favor of Kosovo. I have to say that we acted foolishly, to use an undiplomatic term,” he said.