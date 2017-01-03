Illegal Gambling Costs Greece 300-400 Million Euros Annually

Internet cafes and unlicensed mini-casinos are flourishing in Greece, costing the government up to 400 million euros ($415.35 million) annually in lost revenues.

Police said they made 300 arrests in 51 raids in the last two weeks of December but the gambling is going on with one place in Serres in northern Greece operating after being raided eight times in three months, the newspaper Kathimerini said

According to official figures from gaming watchdog EEEP, over the course of 2016, police raided 480 establishments operating unlicensed gambling terminals or illegal casino games and made 1,513 arrests, also seizing some 160,000 euros ($166,140) in cash, the paper added.

Authorities have also seized hundreds of computers that were illegally used as video lotto terminals, or VLTs, the favored game of Greek gamblers.

With fines for operating illegal gambling establishments low there is little deterrent for them to stop, it was said.