SYRIZA Tax Tsunami Kicks In: Phones, TVs, Fuel, Tobacco, Coffee

ATHENS – Greece’s Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition, reneging on anti-austerity promises, has imposed a new wave of taxes that began Jan. 1.

The so-called SYRIZA “Tax Tsunami” is part of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras’ surrender to international creditors whom he vowed to battle.

They were included in conditions as part of a staggered third bailout of 86 billion euros ($89.3 billion), most of which hasn’t been yet paid out as Tsipras, plummeting in the polls, tells Greeks he will resist austerity while imposing it simultaneously and hasn’t agreed to implement some of the conditions so far.

Taxes and surcharges are now in effect on everything from fuels to tobacco, including on electronic cigarettes as well as a staple of Greek life: coffee.

The tax “avalanche” will also add a 5-percent surcharge to landline telephone connections, while other hikes are slapped on mobile phone connections and even subscriber television fees.

Fuel costs in Greece are now among the highest in the Eurozone with a seven cent hike on every liter of gasoline, eight cents for diesel and 10 cents for liquid gas.