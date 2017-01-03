Cash-Crunched Debtors Owe Greece 94 Billion Euros, 12B Uncollectable

ATHENS – Greece’s often-declared war on tax debts isn’t working with statistics showing the amount owed has hit 94 billion euros ($97.6 billion) from more than half the country’s taxpayers.

The grim numbers came from the Finance Ministry’s General Secretariat of Public Revenues as the ruling Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition becomes the latest Administration to be unable to collect what is owed during an economic crisis that has led to three international bailouts of 326 billion euros ($338.5 billion) and harsh austerity measures.

The data show that 4.3 million taxpayers have accrued debts even though tax officials have been seizing deposits and assets from 826,211 taxpayers.

That doesn’t include money hidden in foreign bank accounts by the country’s wealthy who continue to evade paying what they owe, dumping the cost of the crisis on workers, pensioners and the poor who’ve been hit with round after round of big pay cuts, tax hikes, slashed pensions and worker firings which SYRIZA promised to reverse but imposed more.

Old debts accrued prior to 2016 come to 81.6 billion euros ($84.73 billion,) including more than eight billion ($8.31 billion) owned by state entities and cities and towns.

Another 12 billion euros ($12.46 billion) can’t be collected because it’s owed by private businesses who declared bankruptcy to escape their obligations.

Individuals and legal entities like businesses owe another 61.8 billion euros ($64.17 billion) to the Greek state, according to the Finance Ministry, while some 157 million euros ($163.02 billion) from companies issuing false receipts and invoices.

In October alone, taxpayers failed to pay 890 million euros ($924.13 million) in taxes, while collection measures are expected to be taken against another 1.7 million taxpayers with debts to the state, the ministry said.