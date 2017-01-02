Greek New Year Starts With 112 More Refugees On Islands

After a period of slowing, Greek islands got another 112 refugees and migrants landing on the first day of the new year.

The state news agency ANA-MPA said 46 arrived on the Chios and 66 on Samos, two of the eastern Aegean islands closest to Turkey, which lets human smugglers operate during a suspension of a swap deal with European Union as Greece struggles to cope with an overwhelming number of asylum applications.

Among the arrivals were 25 Syrians, 12 Algerians, four Nigerians, two Palestinians and one each from Iraq, Cameroon and Yemen, who went to Chios.

On Samos, the arrivals were reported as being 46 Syrian nationals, 12 Iraqis, five Afghans, and one each from Tunisia, Bangladesh and the Dominican Republic.