Blast Hits Athens Home of Convicted Tobacco Smuggler

ATHENS – Greek police are probing an explosion of dynamite outside the home of a man who had been jailed in Germany for tobacco smuggling, the state news agency ANA-MPA said.

It happened in the northern suburb of Ano Liosia around 4 a.m. on Jan. 2 and police were reportedly looking into the background of the 70-year-old man who was not at home at the time.

Reports said the explosion damaged the front entrance of the detached home on Sina Street, blowing out neighbors’ windows and damage property and a few parked cars but without causing any injuries.

Police arriving at the scene of the blast questioned a security guard – a family relation of the owner – who claimed that he did not see the perpetrators, and found that the power had been cut, immobilizing the security camera, the news agency added.