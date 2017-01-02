Biometric Greek Passports Ranked 6th in World Travel Ease

ATHENS – Breaking a long-standing reputation for being insecure, Greek biometric passports now are safe enough to be ranked sixth in the world for travel, letting holders visit 153 countries without needing a visa.

Greece is tied with Ireland, Canada and New Zealand.

That was the finding of the Passport Index annual report showing a huge improvement from the days when Greeks needed a visa to travel to the United States – which ranks only two spots ahead ahead, in a fourth-place tie with Singapore, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Malaysia, Norway, and Japan.

The Passport Index is an indicator of the strength of the passports of all countries based on the number of countries they can travel to without visa.

At the top of the list is Germany as Germans can travel to 158 countries freely, followed by the Swedes with 157 countries.

In the 3rd position are Finland, Switzerland, France, Spain, South Korea and the UK. while at fifth are Austria, Luxembourg and Portugal.

In last, in 95th place, is the war-ridden terrorist haven of Afghanistan, where the holder of the countries passport can travel to only 24 countries without a visa.