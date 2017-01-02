Austerity-Wracked Greeks Xmas: Food and Clothing

ATHENS – Heading into a seventh year under austerity, Greeks during the Christmas holidays concentrated on buying food and clothing instead of luxury gifts.

That was the result of a survey covering the four-day period from Dec. 27-30 conducted via social media by the Marlab unit at the University of Macedonia in Thessaloniki.

According to the study, 85 percent of respondents said they made purchases during the specific period.

The 15 percent who didn’t cited as reasons: lack of money (43 percent); lack of time (23 percent); no need (20 percent), and overcrowding in stores (7 percent).

Some 76 percent of respondents said they made purchases of up to 200 euros; 20 percent of between 201 and 500 euros, while the remaining 4 percent more than 501 euros for the Christmas holiday.

Some 54 percent of respondents said they mainly purchased foodstuffs, with 37 percent saying they spent 15 percent of their disposable income for household appliances.