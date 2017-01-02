Greece Fuel Prices Soar, More Taxes Being Piled On

ATHENS – Fuel prices in Greece jumped 6-8 euro cents per liter in December, 2016 and will see hikes of 10-15 cents more in taxes being imposed by the Radical Left SYRIZA-led coalition which promised to cut them.

That will bring the cost to Greeks some three times higher – the equivalent of almost $6 per gallon – than what Americans pay and will also be felt by those who can’t afford tax hikes or the prices for home heating oil either.

Based on the latest figures posted by an observatory for liquid fuels, the average price for unleaded in the country between Nov. 18 and Dec. 26 has risen by 6.9 cents per liter, with the average price now hovering at 1.487 euros per liter, Kathimerini said.

For diesel, the average price hike over the same period is six cents, with the average price touching 1.178 euros per liter.