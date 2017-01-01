For Greece, Cyprus, 2016 Was the Continued Year of Living Miserably

The year 2017 will bring with it the seventh year of Greece depending on international bailouts to stay afloat – and the 43d for Cyprus divided, its northern third occupied by Turks who seized the territory in an unlawful invasion.

The stories of unhappiness, uncertainty and even misery – in the form of harsh austerity measures in Greece perpetuated by the Radical Left SYRIZA party of Prime Minister Alexis, who promised to end them – went on.

In Cyprus, there was only one real story around which others circled: dashed optimism for a deal that would reunify the island as President Nicos Anastasiades and Turkish-Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci missed their end-of-the-year deadline.

Their talks, broken off in early December over the question of how much property stolen by Turks would be returned and whether Turkey could keep a standing 35,000-strong army on the island, were due to pick up again in Geneva in January.

That would be followed by guarantors of security – Turkey, Greece and the United Kingdom (along with the UN and EU) sitting at the table to find if Cyprus would be finally be whole again.

Greece was another story, awash again in scandal, conflict, internecine political warfare, poneeros battles between politicians while workers, pensioners and the poor suffered again and tax cheats escaped and the oligarchs Tsipras vowed to crunch partied on.

Honorable mentions for this year’s top Greece stories go to China’s Cosco taking control of the port of Piraeus and making it work; three Greek photographers for Reuters winning the Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the refugee crisis; WikiLeaks reports about the International Monetary Fund’s inside dirt on Greece’s economic crisis; capital controls staying in place; Greece’s failed attempt to get World War II reparations from Germany, and a report showing 500,000 Greeks have fled the country since the economic/austerity crisis began in 2010.

Here are the Top 10 Stories, in ascending order:

10) NIARCHOS HOPE: The 600-million-euro Niarchos Cultural Center on Athens’ southern coast along the gulf brought some uplifting news to a country desperately in need of it. The opening showcased something that worked. For the pessimistic, the bad news was that it was turned over to SYRIZA to run, setting off fears of being filled with hack patronage hires and that it could be used for leftist propaganda shows.

9) BROADCAST NEWS: Tsipras’ plan – which critics said was to silence dissent – to cut the number of private TV station licenses to four fell apart when the country’s highest court ruled against him, after he promised judges pay raises in what was said to be an attempt to sway them. It was a scheme designed by his closest adviser, Nikos Pappas, who kept insisting he wanted transparency but cloaked the sale of licenses in closed-door privacy,

8) TURKISH SOLDIERS: Eight Turkish soldiers who said they were fleeing shots fired at their helicopter during a failed coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (they denied taking part) landed in Greece and sought asylum, setting off diplomatic tension over whether they would be returned. By year’s end, Greek courts ruled three of them could but the appeals went on, stirring the pot.

7) STRIKES, PROTESTS: Greeks angered by Tsipras’ unending reneging of anti-austerity promises took to the streets in mass protests and strikes against the man who once championed such resistance but now found himself the target of it. In typical Tsipras spin language, he told them to keep doing it as he told them he would fight against more austerity while telling the creditors who demanded it he wouldn’t.

6) BAD TURKEY: Tsipras had his hands full with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said he didn’t recognize the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne setting borders between the countries and who coveted Greek islands. The Turkish strongman also sent fighters jets into Greek air space, warships past Greek islands and made Tsipras cower.

5) NEW DEMOCRACY RISES: Tsipras’ reneging cost him dearly as his popularity fell to around 10 percent and let the previous rulers (and austerity champions too), the New Democracy Conservatives take poll leads of 15 percent and more under young Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who kept calling for snap elections and said he had a plan for recovery.

4) CHURCH WAR: Then-Education Minister Nikos Filis’ attempt to secularize religion classes and let religions other than Greek Orthodoxy be taught failed when Archbishop Ieronymos convinced Tsipras that separation of Church and State would be a disaster for him. Tsipras shook up his Cabinet and dumped Filis instead.

3) OBAMA VISITS ATHENS: Outgoing President Barack Obama went to Athens at the end of the year and extolled the ancient virtues while offering sympathy for economic and refugee crises and gave a speech for the ages that should have been delivered by a Greek leader. Alas, as a lame duck, Obama could only praise without delivering.

2) THE REFUGEES: By year’s end, there were still more than 64,000 refugees and migrants in Greece, abandoned there by the European Union which closed its borders to them and left it to Athens to figure out. With an EU swap deal with Turkey suspended because virtually every refugee sought asylum, the detention centers – many on islands off Turkey’s coast – were choc-a-bloc full, leading to violent outbreaks as an overwhelmed government struggled to cope.

1) THE CRISIS: That’s the only name you need to know as Tsipras failed all year to settle the terms of a staggered-payout third bailout deal of 86 billion euros ($89.87 billion) and scuttled his singular victory, gaining debt relief hopes, when he promptly handed out 61 million euros in holiday bonuses to pensioners whose benefits he decimated, and said he would reverse a Value Added Tax (VAT) hike on Aegean islands hosting refugees. When his finance minister wrote a letter of guarantee it wouldn’t happen again, the Eurozone said it would consider in January whether to unfreeze the debt relief plan.